Garcia opens Rotary Park for public use

CHANNELVIEW – Commissioner Adrian Garcia celebrates completion of one of the largest Playgrounds in Precinct 2, at an official Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Wednesday, December 9th at 10 am in the morning.

Officials attending the Opening Ceremony included Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Senator Carol Alvarado, and North Channel Area Chamber President Margie Buentello in attendance.

North Shore Rotary Park is located at 14000 Force St., Houston, TX 77015. The park was a project of the North Shore Rotary Club, with the partnership of Harris County Precinct 2.