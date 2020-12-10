Scout Troop 673 helps improve Jacinto City Dog Pound

By Jada Mier

The Jacinto City Dog Pound Rescue has been receiving help from Boy Scout Troop 673 for the past three years. The pound was in need of minor improvements, and new equipment.

This year on November 15th, the troop first gifted the pound with 3 beautiful blue benches. Judy Clarke, who currently runs the pound, says, “The dogs love to sit on the benches with us volunteers. We love them!”

When the troop saw the containers lack of room, they built shelves and re-organized. Not only did the troop make improvements, but they saw a need and provided.

A canopy tent, step ladder, and artificial turf were purchased with money from a fundraiser for the pound. New fencing was put up, and old fencing was repaired, to keep dogs from escaping. Maintenance tasks were also completed, like cleaning leaves and getting rid of a wasp nest.

At the end of the day, whatever leftover fundraiser money is given to the pound; this year it was a donation of $769.

Judy Clarke, Rebecca Gammag, and Brenda Kocian are extremely grateful to troop leader Jude and his team for coming out and supporting their cause.