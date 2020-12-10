A COVID Cautious Christmas this Year

Celebrations are different

By Jada Mier

Community Christmas plans have been affected by the ongoing global pandemic. There are a few places where they are either changing things up or are still pushing through despite the disease.

The Channelview Fire Department will be hosting a “Community Gift Card Drive”. Due to COVID restrictions, the Annual Community Toy Drive will only be collecting financial donations, which will be used to purchase Gift Cards to be passed out to those most in need until December 17.

Channelview Fire Department will also be holding a Christmas Parade on the 18th of December starting at 6pm.

Partnering with Free Will Baptist Church, Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue will be accepting new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Donations will be accepted until December 20 at 8407 C.E King Pkwy, Houston, TX 77044.

On Saturday, December 12 from 3-6pm the Jacinto City Fire Station will be transformed into a winter wonderland for citizens to drive through this Christmas season. Complete with life sized nutcrackers and presents, the Jacinto City Fire Department has been working to create an unforgettable Christmas experience. Children will have a chance to give Santa their Christmas lists and receive a candy stuffed stocking.