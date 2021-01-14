Highlands Rotary modifies Feb. 6 Chili Feast

Raffle ON, Chili OUT, Location NEW

HIGHLANDS – The raffle associated with the Annual Highlands Rotary Chili Feast will be held at The Highlands United Methodist Church, 107 W Houston St., Highlands, on Saturday, February 6th. Due to the pandemic, there will not be a Chili dinner, auction or any other type of events that is usually associated with the Chili Feast. Just the raffle. There will be nothing held at St. Jude’s Catholic church this year.

Rotarians will be at the Methodist Church from 9 am till 12 noon on Feb 6th to sell tickets and people are encouraged to come there to buy tickets if they have not bought tickets yet. Cut off for ticket sales will be 12 noon on the 6th.

There will be a live internet feed, Facebook, Clubrunner or other location. The drawing will be held in the same manner as before – all ticket stubs will be placed in the hopper and all ticket stubs will be drawn and all tickets drawn will be recorded as usual.

Prizes will be available that day at the Methodist Church and if the winner can not pick them up that day they will be taken to Weston Cotten’s Law Office on the corner of Wallisville and Thompson in Highlands.

This is the Rotary Club’s ONLY fundraiser for all of the projects they do in and around Highlands, including Scholarships, Partners in Eduction, Bay Area Homeless Shelter, the book mobile for Highlands Library (in progress), Baytown Youth Fair, Crosby Youth Fair, Bra’s for the Cause and many more, and we are asking the community to please continue their support by buying these tickets. Tickets are available in the community at the office of Larry White, DDS – 281 426 3558, Charlie’s Ice House – 281 426 3632 and Jeremy Rosenkranz State Farm – 281 426 3512 and Weston Cotten Law Firm – 281 421 4050.

Our sponsors will be recognized on that day through our live feed and we want you to please say thank you to all of them for their support in this difficult year.