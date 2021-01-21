Murder victim found in Highlands Canal

NORTH SHORE WOMAN CONFESSES

NORTH SHORE – Tuesday, January 12, at 7:30 a.m. Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 12,000 block of Woodforest Blvd. concerning a Missing Person. A woman told them that her boyfriend, Jonathan Tisby, gave a mutual friend a ride, Monday night. Then she described a telephone call from her boyfriend at close to 3:45 a.m. that morning, in which she heard an argument in the background. Suddenly, her boyfriend’s cellphone disconnected. She stated that she was unable to re-establish contact with her boyfriend.

Jonathan Tisby was driving a white, sedan, Buick LaCrosse with paper license plates, at the time of his disappearance.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. afternoon, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call at an apartment complex off of Normandy and Woodforest. The caller advised the 911 Operator that she was involved in a Murder on Monday night, and she shot a male driving a white Buick. When Deputies arrived at the apartment complex, she provided additional information and stated she shot the male multiple times and drove the car, with the male inside it, into a canal near Jones Road and Thompson Road, in the McNair area.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit took over the investigation and contacted the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit. After a two day search of the canal, the white Buick LaCrosse, with Jonathan Tisby’s body inside, was located and recovered. Jonathan Tisby appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, Fransha Brooks, 32 years of age, has been charged with Murder and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Fransha Monique Brooks, 32, is charged with murder, to be heard in the 180th District Court with bond pending. If anyone has any additional information regarding the murder of Johnathan Tisby, they are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713.272.9100.