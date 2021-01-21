North Shore Rotary supports Sheldon FFA at livestock show

SHELDON – The North Shore Rotary Club is committed to supporting community youth. Last Saturday at the Sheldon FFA Auction we were successful bidders for 1) Grand Champion Swine 2) Reserve Grand Champion Swine 3) Fourth Place Swine 4) partnered with Rotary members Dr. Don and Dana Nino to buy the Reserve Grand Champion Steer.

Club President Lowell Everitt stated that these animals will be processed and become prize packages in the Annual Rotary fundraiser to be held on May 15, 2021.

This raffle will offer some unbelievable prizes leading up a new 2021 Chevrolet Grand prize vehicle. Raffle Tickets are $100 donation, and available from all North Shore Rotarians, or call Everitt at 281-452-660 for information. Proceeds from the raffle are used for scholarships and other community projects. Congratulations to the students that raised these animals. Job well done.