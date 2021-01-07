Newspaper journalist experiences vaccination shot for COVID-19

HOUSTON – January 4, 2021 – Many Harris County and Houston area hospitals and clinics have begun giving the Covid-19 vaccine shots to qualifying participants.

Currently the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has approved both the Pfizer (BioNTech) and Moderna vaccines to be used to prevent the deadly virus. These two vaccines have about a 95 percent effectiveness rate in clinical trials. You must receive two separate doses for it to be most effective against the virus.

NC Star writer and former Jacinto City Mayor Allan Jamail was given his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and will receive his second dose three weeks later. He strongly encourages people to get vaccinated from the virus to keep them and their love ones safe.

As of January 4, 2021 Harris County has had 243,059 cases and 3,431 deaths. Texas has 1,795,577 active virus cases and 27,903 deaths. Every 7 days there’s an average of 204 deaths in Texas.

According to the CDC the risk for severe illness with COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at highest risk. Certain medical conditions can also increase risk for severe illness. People at increased risk, and those who live or visit with them, need to take precautions to protect themselves from getting COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

Jamail, 76 years old, said he contacted his medical doctor and asked to be placed on the waiting list for the vaccine. Within a week he received an emailed questionnaire for information about his age, medical conditions, allergies, allergic history and more. Within a few days he was given his appointment for the vaccine.

While some vaccinated have experienced non life-threatening side effects, Jamail said he’s noticed nothing unusual after the shot.

Who’s getting the vaccine now? If you are a front-line healthcare worker or resident of a long-term care facility, you are eligible now to receive the vaccine, this group is considered Phase 1A.

If you are in Phase 1B, you are also eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine depending on availability of the provider near you.

To determine if you are in Phase 1A or 1B, visit the website: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx

To check for the vaccine availability and providers near you click on the TEXAS COVID19 VACCINE PROVIDER LOCATIONS MAP.