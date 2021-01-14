North Shore Scarlets Dance Team performs

By Allan Jamail

January 12, 2021 – “Once a Scarlet, Always a Scarlet” is the motto of the Scarlets. The GPISD Scarlets is a dance team that perform at functions like varsity football and basketball games, pep rallies, community events and contest in the state. The Scarlets are composed of students from the 10th, 11th, and 12 grades of North Shore Senior High, with a junior varsity dance team called the Reserves, which is composed of the 9th graders.

The Scarlets have a Booster Club which supporters, fans and citizens can join for $8 a year. As a member of the booster club, you’ll receive information on upcoming Scarlet events and be invited to vote on fundraisers which is how they earn money to help offset costs or various items throughout the school year.

Scarlet Captain Olivia Riojas-Bellini as all former Capitan’s of the Scarlets and officers are selected by an independent judging panel who grades each Scarlet based on their dance routine performances, school activity participation, school grades and various other categories.

Director Mrs. Audra E. Taylor and Assistant Director Ms. Angela Upshaw both dance instructors have a vast amount of dance experience. Mrs. Taylor has an extensive background in dancing and danced professionally, she’s been directing dancers for 25 years and has been with North Shore 23 years. Ms. Upshaw is also the Fine Arts Dance Teacher and has been dancing since she was 5 years old. To become a members of the varsity dance team, 9th grade reserves or the booster club call, 832-386-4151.