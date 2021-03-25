Jacinto City Police Officers Recognized

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, TX. – At the Jacinto City council meeting members of the Jacinto City Police Department were recognized for their outstanding performance in the investigation and apprehension of several dangerous crime suspects. Multiple felony criminal cases were solved involving aggravated robberies, house burglaries, vehicle burglaries, stolen credit cards and stolen motor vehicles. The suspects after being booked were transferred to the Harris County Jail and are awaiting their trials.