 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Jacinto City Police Officers Recognized

Mar 25, 2021
L – R: Lt. Dennis Walker, Sgt. Eliserio Ramos, Patrolman Ronnie Barker II, Chief Joe Ayala, Dispatcher Kasey Aguilar, Lt. Mark Longrigg, Patrolmen Jody Pizano & Cuitlahuac Cazares. Others recognized but not present, Kathy Andrews & Esther Perez.

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, TX. – At the Jacinto City council meeting members of the Jacinto City Police Department were recognized for their outstanding performance in the investigation and apprehension of several dangerous crime suspects. Multiple felony criminal cases were solved involving aggravated robberies, house burglaries, vehicle burglaries, stolen credit cards and stolen motor vehicles. The suspects after being booked were transferred to the Harris County Jail and are awaiting their trials.

More from CommunityMore posts in Community »
More from Front PageMore posts in Front Page »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Comment:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.