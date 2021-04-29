Channelview’s Successful FFA Parade & Auction

By Allan Jamail

CHANNELVIEW – Saturday, April 17, 2021, the Channelview High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) brought out a host of the school’s various student classes and groups to participate in the FFA parade and day’s events.

FFA teachers Wesley Hutchins, Brooke McCauley and Channelette Director Suzanne Hutchins had their students enter cooking contests, parade and float contests, vehicle and marching group contests, and contests for showing their cows, pigs, goats, rabbits, chickens and horticulture exhibits.

Judges graded each category and presented awards to the students, many of those shown were auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The event raised $135,000, which will go towards helping students further their ambition in farming and ranching.

This year’s 1st place Grand Champion Steer exhibitor was Hagen Noble, and the buyer was Stewart Builders for $10,000.

2nd Place Reserve Champion Steer exhibitor was Jayce Sumbera, and the buyer was Channelview Glass for $8,000.

3rd Place Steer exhibitor was Kolby Yellott, and the buyer was North Shore Rotary Club for $6,250.

Other exhibitors with their winning categories were:

Grand Champion Swine: Kaylae Woods,

Reserve Champion Swine: Cori McCloskey,

Grand Champion Goat: Jayel Patterson,

Reserve Champion Goat: Cori McCloskey,

Grand Champion Lamb: Cori McCloskey,

Reserve Champion Lamb: Madalyn Marquez,

Grand Champion Meat Pen Rabbits: Macie Stepp,

Reserve Champion Meat Pen Rabbits: Savannah Stepp,

Grand Champion Broilers: Kirsten Sowell,

Reserve Champion Broilers: Alexis Brown,

Grand Champion Horticulture: Jonathan Acuna

and Reserve Champion Horticulture: Giselle Marroquin.

Float, Vehicle Marching Group awards went to 1st place, StuCo, Nascar float, 2nd place, Channelettes & Channelette Senior float, 1st place Breedlove Clan~Falcon Derby – Race to the Finish vehicle, 2nd place Harris County Pct.2 Neighborhood Services Adrian Garcia Scooters, 1st place Channelview Falcon Marching Band and 2nd place Channelview High Steady Soulz Dancer.

Suzanne Hutchins, Director for the Channelettes and Assistant Director Heather Keith will supervise the Channelette’s Spring Show coming soon:

The 2021 Channelette Spring Show, “Kaleidoscope,” will be May 6-8, 2021 at the CHS Auditorium at 7 pm. Due to district guidelines concerning COVID-19, this will be a 75-minute dance program with no intermission. Masks will be required during the show. Admission is $10 and every spectator will be required to purchase a ticket. For ticket information, please email Suzanne Hutchins at: suzanne.hutchins@cvisd.org (office – 281-860-1470).

PHOTOS COURTESY OF T.J.JOHNSON, ALLAN JAMAIL, LINDA JAMAIL, AND CHANNELVIEW FFA