Lynchburg Ferry back in Service

The Lynchburg Ferry reopened on Monday, April 26. Drivers may now cross the Houston Ship Channel using the updated facility.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA) will resume operations of the Lynchburg Ferry beginning Monday, April 26 at 4:30 a.m. Use of the facility remains free of charge.

The Lynchburg Ferry closed in February of 2020 for necessary improvements to preserve the longevity of its operations. The project was a joint venture between Harris County and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The ferry, which crosses the Houston Ship Channel, connects North and South Independence Parkway and the San Jacinto Battleground Monument. Since 1888, Harris County has provided the ferry service free of charge.

During the closure, crews reconstructed the north and south approaches, as well as the transfer ramps that allow for loading and unloading of the boats. The work also includes rehabbing berthing facilities and new ramp hoist systems, which raise and lower the ramps.

The newly elevated approaches and ramps will reduce service outages related to the impact of local flooding, therefore providing better service and reliability to drivers.

Both ferryboats also received much needed refurbishing, including engine work, new decks and repainting.

While the Ferry will reopen on April 26, ongoing work will continue with the remaining construction and is scheduled to be completed in the Fall of 2021.

The Lynchburg Ferry hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Both ferryboats are scheduled to operate Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

For frequently asked questions drivers may visit hctra.org/FAQ. For general updates follow the Lynchburg Ferry Facebook page, the Lynchburg Ferry webpage.