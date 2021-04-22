COVID vaccination now available without wait

Get Vaccinated at NRG Park Without an Appointment

HOUSTON – Effective immediately, anyone in Harris County or the greater Houston area will be able to receive the COVID-19 two-dose Pfizer vaccine at the FEMA Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at NRG Park with or without an appointment. Additionally, starting Wednesday, April 21, the CVC hours of operations are changing from 8 am – 5 pm to 12 pm – 9 pm to make it easier and more convenient for residents to get the vaccine.

Although it is preferred for residents to register as it guarantees a vaccine is available at a time and location of their choice, people can show up, driving or on foot, at the NRG Park CVC to get vaccinated. Residents walking in or driving up into NRG Park without an appointment should enter via Gate 16A off of Main Street. Staff working the site are ready to receive and assist residents when they arrive. Residents can visit ReadyHarris.org, vacstrac.hctx.net or call the HCPH Vaccine hotline at 832-927-8787 for assistance. With the recent registration changes, residents who sign up for a vaccine from Harris County Public Health (HCPH) are now given appointment at all HCPH vaccination sites immediately after registering for a vaccine, while supplies last.

Harris County reiterates its commitment to providing vaccines efficiently, fairly and equitably by eliminating barriers to registration and providing information in multiple languages online and via phone. The county also continues to prioritize vaccines for vulnerable communities by offering vaccines at mobile sites in hard-hit zip codes, conducting targeted outreach, offering transportation for those who cannot drive to an appointment on their own, and collaborating with community organizations to support vaccine distribution.

The Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is not being administered at any HCPH site at this time, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA)’s recommendation to pause its use.