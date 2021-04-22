North Channel Chamber Gala set for April 29

NORTH CHANNEL – The North Channel Area Chamber of Commerce Invites you to “Together Again,” NCACC’s 44th Annual Gala.

The event will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Sylvan Beach Pavilion, 1 Sylvan Beach Dr., La Porte, TX 77571. Social Hour starts at 6:30 PM, and Dinner is at 7:00 PM.

Seating is limited this year, due to Pandemic protocols that will be observed. For information and reservations, yesenia@ ncachamber.com or call 713-450-3600. Seating availability is offered on a first come, first served basis.

In addition to dinner and the speaker, there will be a silent auction. Silent Auction Sponsors can donate either $200, or a prize of $150+ value to the Chamber to support the Gala’s Silent Auction.

The Gala Speaker is Tim Stroud. Timothy Stroud is a former combat medic in the United States Army. He served his country for four and a half years of active service with deployments to Kosovo, Kuwait and Iraq (OIF). During these years, Tim learned volumes about team building, leadership, and camaraderie. He also sought out a mentor during his transition back into civilian life and began a seven-year relationship with Army veteran and entrepreneur Paul J. Meyer.

As a subject matter expert on transitional services for Veterans, he frequently speaks on topics such as employment, education, entrepreneurship and support services. He lives in Houston and continues to champion several causes for Veterans and their families through Easter Seals of Greater Houston. Tim has two daughters, Amber and Jacqueline, aptly nicknamed The Hurricane and The Tornado. They keep him grounded and remind him of the value of life.