ELECTION CANCELLED: Jacinto City’s Mayor & Council Unopposed

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, TX. – March 11, 2021 at the city council meeting the council approved the second and final reading of the ordinance declaring that the May 1, 2021 city election is cancelled. The position of mayor held by Mayor Ana Diaz in her 9th year and council position #4 held by Carmela Garcia (Water, Sewer & Sanitation) in her 9th year and position #5 held by Mario Gonzales (Streets & Drainage) in his 11th year went unopposed with no one filing against them, they’ll retain their positions for another two years.

The next city election will be May 7, 2022 for three council seats, Position #1 currently held by Jimmy (JJ) Rivas (Parks & Recreation), Position #2 Gregg Robinson (City Finances & City Hall) and Position #3 Allen Lee ( Police & Fire).

Jacinto City has a full time City Manager (Lon Squyres) form of government. The City Manager oversees the entire operation of the city. The mayor and the five council members are not full time, they get paid a monthly salary plus an additional gas allowance. The gas allowance is paid to them for driving their personal vehicle while taking care of city related business. Their meetings are open to the public, they meet at 6:00 PM on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at the City Hall Annex at 10301 Market Street or unless other wise posted on the city’s website.

To learn about Jacinto City’s government, upcoming meeting agendas, past meeting minutes, services provided, city budget, ordinances, fees, taxes, when city permits are required and to see if a sex offender is in your neighborhood go to: www.jacintocity-tx.gov.

Citizens interested in running for office can contact the City Secretary at city hall 1301 Mercury Drive or phone: 713-674- 8424. The first day to file for a place on the May 7, 2022 election ballot at city hall is January 19, 2022 and the last day to file is February 18, 2022 at 5 PM. Important election information can be found at the Texas Secretary of State’s website at: www.sos.state.tx.us To make an appointment with one of the elected officials call 713-674-8424 or email:

Mayor Ana Diaz (Ana.diaz@jacintocitytx.gov),

Jimmy (JJ) Rivas (JJ@jacintocity-tx.gov),

Gregg Robinson (Gregg.robinson@jacintocitytx.gov),

Allen Lee (Allen.lee@jacintocitytx.gov),

Carmela Garcia (Carmela.garcia@jacintocitytx.gov),

Mario Gonzales (Mario.gonzales@jacintocitytx.gov)