GP Yellowjackets Soccer Team wins Bi-District State Championship contest 2 – 1 over Lamar Mustangs

By Allan Jamail

Pearland, TX – On Tuesday, March 30th, 2021, at Pearland Stadium, the Galena Park Varsity Soccer Yellowjackets won the 2021 Boys Soccer 5A Regions 3 & 4 Bi-District State Championship, 2-1 over Fort Bend Lamar Consolidated Mustangs.

The Jackets bowed out of the playoffs against the Friendswood Mustangs 2 – 0 on Thursday, April 1st at the neutral site LaPorte, Tx. stadium. Friendswood scored 2 points in the 1st half, and the Jackets were shut out by the awesome Mustangs defense. Friendswood advances to the State Championship against the Henderson Hawks from Pflugerville, TX., April 6th.

The Jackets under head coach Shannon Summers ended their season with an impressive 86 percent win record of 19 – 3. They had 12 consecutive wins with their bi-district win.