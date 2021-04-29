Jacinto City to celebrate 75th Anniversary May 8

Jacinto City is planning a big party, to celebrate their founding 75 years ago. The festivities will center around the Town Center, on Saturday May 8.

At 1:30 there will be a series of Bus Tours of landmarks in the city. Then at 3:00 there will be an Official Ceremony of speakers and refreshments inside the Town Center. Later, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm the Market by Night will be held on the plaza, with music, vendors, exhibits, and food trucks.

Everyone is invited to join in the fun, but please RSVP so that the city can plan on how many will attend. Contact Mrs. Joyce Raines at 713- 674-8424 or by email at Joyce.Raines@JacintoCityTX.gov.

The North Channel Star newspaper will publish congratulations ads. Contact the paper at 713-266-3444 with your message.