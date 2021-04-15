Relief assistance after the Deep Freeze

March 27, 2021 — Area elected officials and volunteers provided food assistance and health information to the North Channel community residents.
Sponsors and supporters included State Representatives Harold Dutton Jr., Ana Hernandez, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Pct. 3 JP Judges Joe Stephens, staffer Darnela Wilkerson & Lucy Bates, Houston Food Bank, and North Channel Branch Harris County Library. State Representatives Ana Hernandez & Harold Dutton Jr. were in Legislative Session and were represented by District Liaisons Linda Jamail & Dutton’s Abner Lyons respectively.
Harris County Public Health Officials & staff provided virus & health related materials. The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy donated books.
(Photo & information by Allan Jamail)
