San Jacinto Battle Celebration set for April 17

ANAHUAC– The San Jacinto Volunteers and the Texas Army will re-enact the Battle of San Jacinto not at the location of the battle but at Fort Anahuac Park, 1704 S. Main Anahuac in Chambers County on April 17.

Admission is free , donations are welcome and no alcohol is allowed.

An unveiling of the “First Stand” will occur from 10:30 until 11:00 a.m. A monument commemorating the role of Anahuac, the first battle of the Texas Revolution, featuring art never seen in public before then.

Re-enacting the moments leading up to the Battle of San Jacinto goes on between 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Those in attendance can meet Sam Houston, Santa Anna and the brave soldiers that would make history. This educational feature enables questioning re-enactors dedicated to understanding the ways of the early 19th Century, watch the ladies demonstrate camp cooking and survival of the Run-Away Scrape in 1836.

The Battle begins at 3 p.m. featuring cannon volleys, pyrotechnics, musket fire, and re-enactment up to the capture of Santa Anna.

Those who attend should park by the baseball field, They are free to bring water, chairs, and blankets. On-hand will be sanitizing stations. Social distancing and compliance with updated CDC guidelines is encouraged.

A fried fish and shrimp dinner is to be sold as a fundraiser for the Chambers County Museum at Wallisville beginning at Noon but tickets bought presale get served first at 11:00. Call Marie (409) 389-2252 to reserve $15 plates.

Re-enactors will be at the location beginning Friday and packing up Sunday morning.

DEER PARK – San Jacinto Celebration – Under the Star Celebration marks the 185th Anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto April 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adults $12 – Children (11 and under) $6 – Parking is Free. Tickets include admission to all museum offerings and children’s activities. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or through Eventbrite. The celebration will take place rain or shine – no refunds.

The San Jacinto Celebration “Under the Star” will be held on April 17, 2021, on the grounds surrounding the San Jacinto Memorial Monument. This is a family-friendly event highlighting the events that led up to Texas winning its independence from Mexico at the decisive Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836.

Enjoy a living “Timeline of the Texas Revolution,” showcasing the chronology of the San Jacinto story, with living history demonstrations featuring major events that occurred in Gonzales, the Alamo, San Felipe de Austin, Goliad, and Washington-on-the-Brazos, all of which led to the Battle of San Jacinto and the capture of General Santa Anna. Participatory activities allow visitors to interact with historians as they cook food, check weapons, and engage in the daily routines of Texans from almost 200 years ago.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the San Jacinto Museum inside the Monument. It will be open all day. The fee for this event includes entrance to all museum venues including the elevator ride to the top of the monument, a special exhibit, and the Texas history film.

The celebration will be a full day of entertainment, food trucks, vendors, Beer Garden, petting zoo, picnic on the grounds, family activities, and cultural exhibits amidst living history. A list of activities will be updated at www.sanjacintomuseum.org.

Public parking lots are located along Vista Road and other marked areas near the monument. Disabled parking is available near the main ticketing area nearest the monument for vehicles, with a disabled placard or license plate required. A map of parking lots will be posted as the event gets closer.

The San Jacinto Museum of History is the organizer of the event. Our partners in coordinating this event include Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Historical Commission, Alamo Trust, volunteers from San Jacinto College, and Houston Food Truck Association.

Entertainment:

• Penny-farthing rider (1870s bicycle) and juggler will entertain all day.

• Texas Flyer Trackless Train will be on hand to thrill and transport our little celebrators.

• Bluegrass musicians to entertain.

• Historical Storyteller will be on hand telling accounts of bravery and triumph while highlighting general leadership qualities. All children who participate will get a balloon.

• Representatives from the Texas Independence Trail will be on-site to tell their site’s part in Texas history.

• Local citIes will share their information as part of the Tourism Trail.

• Run-In-Late Band from Brazoria will be performing all day long. They play traditional Texas Country, Pop and Soft Rock, and even some Island Music.

Vendor booths offer a large selection of handcrafted items.

Representatives from area chapters of The Sons of the Republic of Texas will be on hand.