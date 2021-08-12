 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Comcast celebrates Grand Opening of new Xfinity Store in North Shore

Aug 12, 2021
Comcast Officials Pictured (L-R) Kate Inman, Director of Indirect Sales; Christopher Jones, Manager of Indirect Sales; Victor Menchaca, Wallisville Store Manager; and Demian Voiles, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Comcast Houston

Comcast recently unveiled its new Xfinity Store in Houston with a special community celebration at a brand new location.

The new Xfinity Store is conveniently located at 15375 Wallisville Rd. and features a modern retail environment that highlights the complete line of Xfinity Home and Comcast Business technology offerings, including Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home and Xfinity Internet.

The new XFINITY store located at 15375 Wallisville Rd.

At the recent event, Comcast celebrated with the local community through fun activities, raffles and live product demonstrations.

Customer playing the prize wheel at the grand opening of the new XFINITY store on Wallisville Rd.

Store link: https://www.loc8nearme.com/texas/houston/xfinity/208104/

