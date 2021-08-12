Comcast celebrates Grand Opening of new Xfinity Store in North Shore

Comcast recently unveiled its new Xfinity Store in Houston with a special community celebration at a brand new location.

The new Xfinity Store is conveniently located at 15375 Wallisville Rd. and features a modern retail environment that highlights the complete line of Xfinity Home and Comcast Business technology offerings, including Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home and Xfinity Internet.

At the recent event, Comcast celebrated with the local community through fun activities, raffles and live product demonstrations.

Store link: https://www.loc8nearme.com/texas/houston/xfinity/208104/