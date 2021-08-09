“Live Jazz” coming to Houston’s Eastside

Houston – One of Houston’s musical treasures, Saxophonist Kyle Turner will be performing “live” at R&K Barbecue and Reception Hall, 911 Normandy St. 77015 on Sunday, August 15th, 2021 from 4pm to 7pm. Tickets are available at http://kyleturnerlive.eventbrite.com.

Since the 1990’s, Kyle Turner has been performing on a regular basis and draws enthusiastic audiences regionally and nationally. Kyle’s musical range is vast and he describes himself as a musician that loves playing all types of music. Kyle’s musical career has afforded him the opportunity to share the stage with musical greats: Luther Vandross, Regina Belle, Joe Sample, Bobby Lyle, Al Jarreau, Will Downing, Ronnie Laws, Marion Meadows, Bob Baldwin, Terence Blanchard, Eddie Levert and Kirk Whalum to name a few.

Kyle released his first solo album in 1992 entitled “It’s Time”. In 2011, he released his fifth solo CD, “Wrapped Tight” on the Bayou City Music Label. His latest recording, “Kyle Turner Live” was released in 2019. Mr. Turner also has his own radio show, “The Jazz Club” which airs four days a week on KTSU 90.9 FM. He attended Jackson State University and Texas Southern University.

The “Kyle Turner Live” show is produced by PJ Enterprises, an Event Planning, Marketing and Public Relations firm established in 1999. Owner, Pamela Jones, has over 20 years in the entertainment industry. For more info on PJ Enterprises, please visit the website Http://www.pamjonesenterprises.com.

Purchase your tickets today at http://kyleturnerlive.eventbrite.com. Limited social distance seating and face masks required. Sunday, August 15th, 4p-7p, R&K Reception Hall, 77015.