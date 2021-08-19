County offers $100 for new vaccine shots

HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County Public Health Announced New Vaccine Incentive Initiative for All First Dose Recipients on Tuesday of this week.

Residents who receive their First dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through HCPH will receive a $100 cash card.

In an effort to improve vaccination rates and better protect the residents of Harris County from COVID-19, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) will provide $100 cash cards to residents receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at an HCPH vaccination site.

In order to receive the $100 cash card, residents will have to sign a waiver prior to the vaccination and remain in the post-vaccination waiting area at an HCPH vaccination site for the 15-to-30 minutes recommended.

Vaccinations at HCPH sites are free and no appointment is required. To find one near you go to vacstrac.hctx.net or call 832-927-8787. Face coverings will be required for individuals seeking a vaccination and we urge residents to take additional COVID-19 prevention measures such as maintain social distancing, staying at home as much as possible and continue regularly washing their hands.

Parents must accompany their children, ages 12-17, to be vaccinated or children must bring a consent form signed by their parent or guardian. Consent forms can be found via vacstrac.hctx.net and 12 to 17-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Adults over the age of 17 can choose from 3 vaccines: the one-dose Johnson & Johnson and the multi-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Fully vaccinated people have the greatest protection against the Delta Variant. So far, 63% percent of Harris County residents have had one vaccine dose, however the current positivity rate for HCPH is more than 20% and hospitals across Harris County are overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. The vaccine is the best tool we have in mitigating both the spread and impact of COVID-19 and we urge residents to do their part by getting vaccinated and encouraging others to do the same.

Residents in need of their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can also receive one at an HCPH vaccination site. Proof of their 1st dose to verify the type of vaccine will be required. For residents who feel they need to be tested for COVID-19, we encourage residents to sign up for a COVID-19 test by calling 832-927- 7575.