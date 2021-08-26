North Shore Rotary hears area Coaches as High School Football season starts

At last week’s North Shore Rotary luncheon, held in the Monument Room of San Jacinto College North, the audience had the opportunity to meet and hear from the head football coaches at each of the high schools in the area.

ABOVE, Rotary president Shawn Silman, center, with coaches (L to R) Spiro Amarantos, GALENA PARK; Averion Hurts, CHANNELVIEW; Jon Kay, NORTH SHORE; and Derek Fitzhenry, C. E. KING/SHELDON.

Rotarians heard their coaching beliefs, including that these coaches understand that academics must come first and are the foundation to any athletes success.