Sterling-White Funeral Home and Cemetery presents: THE WISDOM OF PRE-PLANNING

Aug 31, 2021

Everything you ever wanted to ask about funeral, cemetery and cremation planning!

PLEASE JOIN US

Free dinner and complimentary educational seminar providing valuable information about final arrangement planning, financial considerations, and much more. Gain the peace of mind of understanding all your options!

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021
7:00 – 8:30 PM
TEAPOT DEPOT
112 DENNY ST., HIGHLANDS, TX 77562

RSVP: 281-426-3555
Seating is limited! Call now!

Sterling-White Funeral Home & Cemetery
11011 Crosby-Lynchburg, Highlands, TX 77562

