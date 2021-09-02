AVOID EVICTION: Rent Relief available from Harris County

Money available for Residents Facing Eviction

HOUSTON — (August 27, 2021) — The Harris County Community Services Department has funds available for emergency rent relief for tenants living in unincorporated Harris County who are financially affected by COVID-19. The deadline to apply for aid was just extended to Nov. 30.

“People who find themselves in a bind right now may never have needed help before and they don’t know where to turn,” said Dr. Adrienne Holloway, executive director of CSD. “We want them to know we have resources and we are here to help.”

Tenant eligibility for the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program relies on the ability to provide a copy of the lease agreement, a household income at or below 80% of area median income and proof that financial hardship is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most importantly, this program requires landlords register their property to enable tenants to participate. Landlords may be able to recover up to six months of rent (dating back to April 2020).

The service area is unincorporated Harris County and allows for neighborhoods with cooperative agreements to participate, including Deer Park, Galena Park, Humble, Jacinto City, Katy, La Porte, Morgan’s Point, Seabrook, Shoreacres, South Houston, Tomball and Webster. Residents within the cities of Houston, Baytown and Pasadena are not eligible for this program; however, funding may be available through other programs such as the Community Development Block Grant – Cares Act – COVID-19 – Emergency Assistance Program that is disaster-based and will assist with electric, gas and water utilities if residents are financially or medically affected by COVID-19.

CSD Resource Navigators are working with participating landlords to canvass apartment complexes to reach eligible residents.

Since the program’s inception in February, CSD has assisted 220 households using $1.37 million (as of August 27) out of the $2.6 million approved by the Commissioners Court at the end of January. The Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program is made possible by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

Tenants and landlords are encouraged to contact a Resource Navigator to assist with eligibility at 832-927-4955 or hrc@csd.hctx.net. You also may visit: https://bit.ly/ CSD-covid-rental-assistance.