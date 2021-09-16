GP Yellowjackets 21; Fort Bend Marshall 48

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. — September 9, 2021 — Coach Spiro Amarantos’ home team Yellowjackets couldn’t keep up with the high powered Fort Bend Marshall Buffaloes and lost 48 to 21.

The Buffaloes once again picked to win their district and to be in the State Championship title game. They showed why they should be.

Galena Park is showing they’ve made noticeable gains in offense and defense from last season, and will be a strong playoff contender with 7 games remaining.

The GP Yellowjackets will play an away district game at Houston’s Barnett Stadium on September 17th at 7 PM.