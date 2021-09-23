Harris County Small Business Relief Fund now open for applications

COVID relief grants from $5,000 to $25,000 available until October 4

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis held a new conference last Monday afternoon, September 20 to announce the start of the Harris County Small Business Relief Fund Application period. The application window will remain open until Monday, October 4 at 5:30 p.m.

On August 10, Harris County approved the $30 million relief fund to support small and micro businesses recovering from the effects of the pandemic. The Small Business Relief Fund was created with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is being administered by LiftFund, a nonprofit organization that supports small business owners with funding and business education.

Harris County urges business owners to apply by visiting the website at www.harriscountybusinessrelief.org to review the applicant checklist to verify eligibility for this program and also to be prepared with the proper documentation needed to apply before the application portal opens.

Eligibility Criteria

–Located within Harris County

–Registered as a business operating in Harris County

–Must have 30 or fewer employees (including part-time, contractors and full-time employees and owners)

–In operation before April 2020

–Experienced negative impact on operations due to the pandemic

–Annual revenue of less than $500,000 dollars in 2019 and 2020

–Be in good standing with the Texas Comptroller’s office with no outstanding tax obligations or liabilities