NS Mustangs gallop past Klein Oaks 58-34

By Allan Jamail

On Friday, September 17, 2021 at the GPISD stadium, the North Shore Mustangs, in their first home game of the season, bounced back after last week’s loss to Westfield. They easily put away the Klein Collins Panthers 58 – 34.

Mustangs Head Coach Jon Kay’s Eastside team continues to rack up costly penalties. This year’s team already has in just 4 games 21 penalties giving up 230 yards. Next week they travel to the always tough Beaumont Westbrook Bruins. Penalties may make the difference in who gets their first District win. They’re both 3-1 in non-district play.

North Shore made 445 offensive yards, including a 60 yard Special Teams punt return, plus a 77 yard kickoff return. Quarterback Wyndell Mitchell completed 15 of 22 passes for 240 yards & 2 TDs. Klein Oaks made 373 offensive yards, the most yards this season against the Mustangs defense.

The Mustangs had eight touchdowns (TDs) from: #32 Xavier Owens (2), #12 Jhalyn Bailey (2), #16 quarterback Aubrey Broussard, #11 Terrence Guillory, #23 Evan Jackson (66 yard punt return), #6 Christopher Barnes (77 yard kickoff return) and #85-Andres Montes-Zamora (25 yard field goal).

North Shore will begin its District 21-6A title defense on the road against Beaumont Westbrook Bruins on Friday, Sept. 24th at 7 pm at Beaumont Memorial Stadium.