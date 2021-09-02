HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON OPENER: NS Mustangs Defense Destroys Sharks 33-10

By Allan Jamail

ROSHARON, TX. – On 7 PM Friday, August 27, 2021, at Freedom Stadium, the Galena Park ISD North Shore Mustangs easily defeated the Alvin ISD Shadow Creek Sharks 33-10.

Head Coach Jon Kay said months ago — after losing his premier offense, led by Auburn-bound quarterback and 4-year starter Dematrius Davis, as well as receiver Shadrack Banks to TCU — that he’ll lean on his experienced defense to keep them in the win column until the new offense, led by two junior quarterbacks, can materialize as a productive unit.

The Eastside Boys’ defense performed as Kay wanted; they destroyed the Sharks’ offense, making 4 interceptions, two of those for pick-six touchdowns. The stampeding defense relentlessly chased Sharks quarterback Duke Butler all night — he could only complete 8 of 23 passes (35%) — and held their running game to minus yards gained, 21 attempts for 14 yards with only 5 first downs. Butler was helpless; it has been said he’s to be their District’s offensive player of the year, and his dad, Brad Butler, the Sharks coach, will need to develop an offensive line in order for this to happen.

It’s not often big guys on defense can steal the show from the offense, but that’s just what “the Destroyers” did. Fans have demanded and enjoyed high-powered offenses so much that the defensive squads have relinquished the game’s stardom to the offense. Not so in this game.

The Mustangs’ destroying defense showed no mercy. They blitzed, they made bruising crushing tackles, and they controlled the Sharks’ offense.

North Shore’s offense made 3 touchdowns, passed for 74 yards, rushed for 177 yards and made 15 first downs. Two junior quarterbacks, Darrel Jean and Wyndell Mitchell, split the duties. Offensive TD’s were made by Jhalyn Bailey, Rashaad Johnson, and Damon Ford, and defense interception TD’s by Jayven Anderson and Jacoby Davis. Extra point kicks were made by Senor Andres Montes-Zamora.

North Shore (1-0) travels to play Klein Collins Tigers (0-1) (Spring, TX) in a non-conference game on Friday, September 3 @ 7pm.