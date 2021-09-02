Voter Regulations bill passes, Abbott ready to sign controversial legislation

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the passage of Senate Bill 1, which Republicans say will protect the integrity of elections in Texas:

“Protecting the integrity of our elections is critical in the state of Texas, which is why I made election integrity an emergency item during the 87th Legislative Session. I thank Senator Brian Hughes, Representative Andrew Murr, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dade Phelan for stepping up to ensure that this bill made it to the finish line during the second special session. Senate Bill 1 will solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections by making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. I look forward to signing Senate Bill 1 into law, ensuring election integrity in Texas.”

Senate Bill 1 creates uniform statewide voting hours, maintains and expands voting access for registered voters that need assistance, prohibits drive-through voting, and authorizes poll watchers to observe more aspects of the election process. The bill also bans and penalizes the distribution of unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots and gives voters with a defective mail-in ballot the opportunity to correct the defect.

UPDATE ON BILLS MOVING THROUGH THE TEXAS LEGISLATURE DURING THE SPECIAL SESSION

Report by State Representative Mayes Middleton

The Texas House has been racing to pass all of the Governor’s priority bills since re-establishing quorum last week. Here’s where everything stands so far:

PASSED BY THE HOUSE AND SENATE:

SB 1: The Election Integrity Bill

SB 7: The “13th Check” for TRS Beneficiaries

SB 8: Immediate Homestead Exemption Upon Purchase of a Home

SB 12: Extends School Tax Rate Compression to Provide Over 65 Exemption

SB 13: Adjusts Election Filing Deadlines Ahead of Redistricting

MOVING IN THE LEGISLATURE:

SB 2: Protecting Girls’ Sports

SB 3: Banning Critical Race Theory in Public Schools

SB 4: Regulation on Abortion-Inducing Drugs, Preventing Mail-Order Abortions, and Requiring Reporting for Injuries from Drug-Induced Abortions

SB 6: Stopping No-Cash Bail for Certain Crimes

SB 14: Prohibition on Local Governments Imposing Onerous Employment Policies on Employers

HB 20: Protecting Texans from Social Media Censorship