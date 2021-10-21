 Press "Enter" to skip to content

CHANNELVIEW DEFEATS P.MEMORIAL 56-17 IN HOMECOMING GAME

Oct 21, 2021
No. 20 of the CHS Falcons evades Pasadena Memorial defenders and completes a 80 yard run for a touchdown, during the CHS Homecoming game on October 15.

CHANNELVIEW, OCT. 15, 2021 – In Friday’s league match, the host Channelview Falcons football squad scored a big 56- 17 victory over the Pasadena Memorial Mavericks. By the end of the first quarter, the Falcons led by a score of 34-0. QB #1 Demetrias Charles led the Falcons to a thorough trouncing of the Mavericks.

CHS Senior Joseph Garcia (left) and Kailey Herrera are crowned King and Queen of the CHS Homecoming Court at Ray Maddry Stadium on October 15.

In their next game, the Falcons clash with the Sam Rayburn Texans (Pasadena, TX) in a 6A Region III District 22 match, on Thursday, October 21. Channelview will attempt to move on its 4-4 season record. The Texans enter the match with a 4-3 record after their 34-6 league loss to South Houston.

PHOTOS BY ANTHONY MIRELES. MORE HOMECOMING PARADE PHOTOS ON PAGE 2

