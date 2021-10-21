CHANNELVIEW DEFEATS P.MEMORIAL 56-17 IN HOMECOMING GAME

CHANNELVIEW, OCT. 15, 2021 – In Friday’s league match, the host Channelview Falcons football squad scored a big 56- 17 victory over the Pasadena Memorial Mavericks. By the end of the first quarter, the Falcons led by a score of 34-0. QB #1 Demetrias Charles led the Falcons to a thorough trouncing of the Mavericks.

In their next game, the Falcons clash with the Sam Rayburn Texans (Pasadena, TX) in a 6A Region III District 22 match, on Thursday, October 21. Channelview will attempt to move on its 4-4 season record. The Texans enter the match with a 4-3 record after their 34-6 league loss to South Houston.

PHOTOS BY ANTHONY MIRELES. MORE HOMECOMING PARADE PHOTOS ON PAGE 2