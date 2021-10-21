Mustangs breeze past Summer Creek 45-16

By Allan Jamail

NORTH SHORE, October 14, 2021 – GPISD Stadium: Head Coach Jon Kay’s “Eastside Boys” football team coasted to another district lopsided victory over HISD’s Summer Creek Bulldogs 45-16.

Team Captains taking center field for the Mustangs for the coin toss were Denver Harris, Evan Jackson, Xavier Owens and Joseph Richards.

Coach Kay has been unable to control some of his team players from committing Personal Foul Penalties; they committed 3 giving up 45 yards (yds). In a game where they have a weak non-threatening opponent like this one, there’s no excuse for lack-of-discipline emotional fouls. Offsides, offensive motion and pass interference fouls are normal and will happen to the best of teams, but not so with personal fouls. In a tight game this can mean a loss.

Six touchdowns (TDs) were made: David Amador – 1, Kaleb Bailey – 1, Damon Ford – 1, Rashaad Johnson – 1 and Xavier Owens – 2. Carlos Dominguez continues to have his kicking game down, making all 6 extra points and a 35 yd field goal. The offensive racked up 536 yards, 176 passing yds and 360 rushing yds.

Mustangs (7-1) game is Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 against their district neighbor C. E. King (6-1) at Panther Stadium at 7:00 PM.