Mustangs race past Kingwood 56-0, JV red team dominates 44-7

Humble, TX. — Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Turner Stadium, Head Coach Jon Kay’s Eastside boys made 8 touchdowns and a field goal to corral the Kingwood Mustangs 56-0 in district play. North Shore players, cheerleaders, and Scarlet’s dance team wore pink to support National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The NS Mustangs offense tallied up 462 yards; 254 yds rushing and 208 yds passing, with 20 first downs. TDs were made by: David Amador – 1, Jhalyn Bailey – 2, Kaleb Bailey – 1, Aubrey Broussard – 1, Jonas Joseph – 1, and Xavier Owens – 2. Carlos Dominguez kicked a field goal and the extra points. They’ve made 314 points this season.

North Shore has a brother duo on offense, senior wide receiver Jhalyn Bailey and younger brother freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey. Kaleb led the passing game, completing 78 percent of his passes for 109 yds and a TD and ran for a TD.

The defense is rock solid on the line, forcing quarterbacks to have to hurry-up their passes. These experienced linebackers and defensive backs give up few pass completions. The defense has only given up 88 points this season.

Kay’s Junior Varsity (JV) red/white teams have some exceptionally talented players preparing to move up to Varsity when their time comes. This week the JV red team dominated the Kingwood JV team, winning 44-7.

North Shore (6-1 record) plays a home district game with Summer Creek Bulldogs (4-2 record) Thursday, October 14th at 7 pm.