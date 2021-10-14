 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Jacinto City’s Library helping Galena Park

Oct 14, 2021
The Jacinto City Library staff is standing with the new electronic application processor; it takes only a couple of minutes to get a free library card (The Knowledge Card). Applicants should bring a photo ID with proof of Texas residency. L-R: Israel Favela, Branch Manager, Library Service Specialists Ann Limón & Ashley Almendarez and Elizabeth Martinez, Youth Program Librarian. The book shown, The House in the Cerulean Sea is part of the Gulf Coast Reads program. You can find more information on Gulf Coast Reads on the website http://gulfcoastreads.org/about, click on “home”. (Photo by Allan Jamail)

By Allan Jamail

The Jacinto City Library is providing in-person library services to Galena Park citizens because their library was forced to close due to the February freeze which busted water lines in its ceiling causing severe damage. As of now a reopening date is not available. Galena Park residents can use a temporary Pop-Up library only on Wednesday’s from 11 am to 4 pm at 1500 Keene Street. Texas residents can get a free library card; check out books and pickup free craft projects.

Israel Favela, Branch Manager of the Jacinto City Library, said, “We’re excited to continue to provide services to the community, we welcome all new residents to visit us to learn about the services we provide. We’ve adopted a nightly disinfecting schedule for the toys in our George & Barbara Bush Family Place area to keep children safe and we’re continuing our Curbside services for those that feel more comfortable using services that way. We’re thankful Jacinto City has continued to support us as we reopened our doors to the community following the closure due to the Covid-19 virus.”

The Jacinto City Library at 921 Akron Street; open MondayThursday 10am-6pm – Friday 1-6pm – Saturday 10am-5pm. All patrons are to wear masks while visiting the library.

The current library building was built in 1992, as a memorial to former Jacinto City Mayor Albert “Bert” Holder. The city’s first Librarian was Dorothy Bowyer a close friend of North Channel Star photojournalist Allan Jamail. Before Jamail became Jacinto City’s mayor in 1987 he served as a City Councilman in 1973 with Mayor Holder. “Bert was a good forward thinking progressive mayor, he’d be honored to know the library is named after him,” Jamail said.

The Jacinto City Branch Library is a cooperative effort between the City and Harris County Public Library. The city built and maintains the facility, while the county furnishes staff and materials. Phone (832) 927-5520 or visit on social media for more updates or jc@hcpl.net.

