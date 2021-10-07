National Night Out observed in North Channel

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. October 5, 2021- The National Night Out event was well attended by the community and elected officials.

Some of the attendees were Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, State Representative Ana Hernandez, and HCC Trustee Eva Longoria. Senator Carol Alvarado was represented by Sergio Hernandez – District Liaison. Chief of Staff Joaquin Martinez represented Councilman Robert Gallegos. And deputies with Constable Jerry Garcia’s office were present.

Chandra Hatcher, Houston’s Assistant Chief of Police, was well-received by the community she represented when she was the Commander of the local police storefront a year ago before her promotion.

President Warren Lewis and the Wood Shadows II Civic Club served chili hotdogs, desserts, and refreshments to their neighborhood National Night Out guests as they gathered for an evening of mixing and mingling to discuss how to make their neighborhood safer.