NS Mustangs win Homecoming 68 – Humble Wildcats 6

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX — October 1, 2021 — GPISD Stadium — Head Coach Jon Kay, with his experienced assistant coaches, led the Mustangs football team to their second consecutive district win, besting the Humble Wildcats 68-6 with 10 touchdowns (TDs).

Kay’s offensive team’s passing game is showing an improvement. Junior quarterback Wyndell Mitchell completed 70 percent of his passes for 158 yards (yds), but the running game continues to be the strength for his offense, making 433 yds and 9 TDs combining for 591 yds.

The Eastside Boys’ defense shutdown Humble’s offense, holding them to only 58 total yds in the game. Junior defensive back Jacoby Davis intercepted a Wildcat pass for a TD. The Wildcats lone score came from a blocked punt return for a TD.

Mustang TDs were made by David Amador – 3; Damon Ford – 2; Nessiah Dunham – 1; Rashaad Johnson – 1; Javin Logan – 1; Xavier Owens – 1; and Jacoby Davis – 1 (interception return). Kicking points were made by Andres Montes-Zamora and Carlos Dominguez.

North Shore has four regular district games remaining. Their next game is with the Kingwood Mustangs at Turner Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM.