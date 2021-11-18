GP Yellowjackets Season Ends in Playoffs; Lose 70-20 to PN-G

By Allan Jamail

At Galena Park Stadium on November 12, 2021, the GP Fighting Yellowjackets’ successful season ended with a playoff loss to the powerhouse Port Neches-Groves Indians, 70-20.

Head Coach Spiro Amarantos’ has produced winning football teams consistently in his short period since becoming head coach in 2019. This year marks two consecutive seasons the Jackets reached the playoffs. Last season’s playoff bid was the first time in ten years for the team to qualify for the playoffs. This year’s team entered the playoffs with an impressive 7 wins and 1 loss record, 88% district win record.

In the playoff game, the Indians jumped out to a 14 – 0 lead, but the Jackets fought back, scoring twice and ending the 1st quarter 14-13. They had an opportunity to pull ahead but failed to move the ball across the goal, giving the ball to the Indians. After that, it was all over.