NS Mustangs win District Championship Showdown vs Atascocita Eagles 31-21

By Allan Jamail

North Shore – GPISD Stadium — On October 29, 2021, the two 6A Region III District 21 undefeated powerhouses clashed before a packed stadium to witness who would qualify for home field advantage into the Bi-District Playoffs.

Coach Jon Kay’s Mustangs (Eastside Boys) advanced as #1 in their district, winning 31-21. The Mustangs scored midway into the 1st quarter to lead 7-0 into the middle of the 2nd quarter, before the Eagles tied the game 7-7. The Eagles scored again to take the lead 14-7, but with under a minute before the half, Mustang Aubrey Broussard rushed for a TD to make it a tie 14-14 at halftime. In the 3rd quarter the Mustangs scored 2 TDs and a field goal, and Atascocita could only score 1 TD. The 4th quarter was scoreless.

North Shore’s (NS) offense made 314 yds. to the Eagles 384 yds. NS’s freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey directed the offense most of the game rushing for 73 yds and passing for 84 yds. Carlos Dominguez kicked the extra points and a field goal.

NS takes their perfect 6- 0 district record with a 7-game win streak into the 1st round of the Bi-District playoffs at home vs the Pasadena Dobie Longhorns, with a 5-1 record, on Thursday, Nov. 11th at 7:00 pm.