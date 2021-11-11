Yellowjackets Burst Into Playoffs / 7-1 District Record

Jackets 44 – Austin Mustangs 0 / Oct. 28th

Jackets 30 – Willowridge Eagles 14 / Nov. 6th

By Allan Jamail

The GP Jackets’ steel curtain defense shut out 4 of their 5 most recent teams played.

Head Coach Spiro Amarantos and his coaching staff have developed a pass-run offense which they hope will defeat their Bi-District opponent the visiting Port Neches-Groves Indians. Until now they’ve mostly relied on their defense and the running game. Indians Coach Brandon Faircloth just celebrated his 100th victory and his 9th straight playoff season.

GP vs Port Neches-Groves Indians Friday, Nov. 12th at 7:00 pm – GPISD Stadium in the 1st round of the 5A Div II Region III Bi-District playoffs.

Statistician Linda Jamail; All photos by Allan Jamail. allanj211@aol.com