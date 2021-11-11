Power Ranger visits North Shore Cultural Arts Center

C. E. King Graduate, First African-American Gold and 6th Power Ranger

By Allan Jamail

Houston, Tx. October 27, 2021 – The Harris County Cultural Arts Center, under the direction of Michelle Bonton, Executive Director, hosted a visit by Aiyon, a.k.a. the Gold Ranger. Aiyon is played by Jordon Fite, a 20-year-old native Houstonian, and a 2019 C. E. King graduate of Sheldon ISD.

Excited students, Pre-K thru 8th grade, from the North Shore Campus of the Rhodes School filled the art center’s auditorium, listening to the Gold Ranger explaining how he was able to achieve his acting career to become a Power Ranger. Hundreds of eager students raised their hands to get their questions answered by the Ranger.

Jordon Fite joins Power Rangers Dino Fury in its mid-season as the show’s Gold Ranger. In doing so, Jordon set a record to be the first African-American actor to join a Power Rangers team as its sixth member.

Fite was the last Ranger to be revealed, on April 9, 2021, during the Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest, Power Rangers Dino Fury. Following months of speculation, the cast introduced newcomer Jordon Fite, who plays Aiyon in the newest incarnation of the venerable franchise. Jordon’s debut was on October 15th on Netflix and October 30th on Nickelodeon. The Gold Ranger’s action figure is in great demand and can be obtained online at Walmart or Amazon.

Fite received his training in modeling and acting at Houston’s Neal Hamill Modeling Agency. He has done various print modeling for Academy Sports and Outdoors here in his hometown.

At the conclusion of the event students were able to get an autographed photo and have their picture made with Fite, including North Channel Star writer Allan Jamail who is a Power Ranger fan too.