Channelview ISD names new Superintendent

CHANNELVIEW – The Channelview ISD Board of Trustees has unanimously named Dr. Tory C. Hill as the lone finalist to become the District’s next superintendent.

Dr. Tory C. Hill is currently the Superintendent for Sweeny Independent School District. Among his many accomplishments include being a Superintendent of the Year nominee for Region 4 in 2020. After serving as Superintendent for the past 5 years at Sweeny ISD, Dr. Hill was instrumental in passing a $28 million bond to address safety, health, and wellness of students as well as major infrastructure improvements. He also led a $1.7 million agreement with Chevron Phillips for the naming rights to the new Sweeny ISD CPChem CTE Center which opened for students in August 2020.

Dr. Hill earned a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Texas A&M University. He also obtained a master’s degree in education from Florida A&M University and a bachelor’s of science degree in secondary education from Southern University.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Hill to our Channelview ISD family,” said CISD Board President Patrick Lacy. “ We look forward to working with Dr. Hill to continue to advance our District’s commitment to develop and enhance our students’ intellectual, social, emotional and physical growth .”

The selection comes after a nationwide search with help from the search firm, KBS Law Group. The Channelview ISD Board began its search in October 2021 by gathering input from the community, district employees and parents. The search firm allowed stakeholders to complete a survey to voice their opinions on the type of candidate they would like to lead the nearly 10,000 student school district. Following the application period and after interviewing multiple qualified candidates, the Board selected Dr. Hill for the position.

“I am humbled and honored to serve the students, teachers, staff and community of Channelview” said Dr. Hill. “ I look forward to partnering with the Board of Trustees to build on the rich legacy of excellence in Channelview Independent School District.”

Prior to the Superintendent role, Dr. Hill served as a social studies teacher in Georgia, Florida and Texas. He was assistant principal, principal and Assistant Superintendent in the Katy Independent School District. He also served as the Executive Director of Professional Learning in the Clear Creek Independent School District.

Dr. Hill is married to Cassandra and together they have three beautiful daughters: Niesha, Taylor, and Khadija.

Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period after naming the lone finalist before the superintendent can be officially named and the superintendent’s employment contract can be approved. The Board anticipates meeting on February 1, 2022 to officially name Dr. Hill as superintendent and to approve the superintendent’s employment contract.