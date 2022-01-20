Highlands Rotary Chili Feast set for Feb 5th

The Highlands Rotary Club is holding their 47th Annual CHILI FEAST, at St. Jude’s Catholic Church social hall, 808 S. Main Street, Highlands. 11am to 3pm, with a Live Auction at Noon to 3pm.
Raffle Tickets are $100, Meal Tickets $10 and the winner will receive a new 2022 SUV Chevy Trailblazer or Chevy Equinox. There are also other valuable prizes. Tickets from any Rotarian, or call 281-426-33558. Tickets also available from Turner Chevrolet, Central Auto Inspections, Weston Cotten, Dr. Larry White.
