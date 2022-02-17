Chamber Gala honors Palko for Lifetime Achievements

HOUSTON – The North Channel Area Chamber of Commerce held their 45th Awards and Installation Gala, sponsored by United Community Credit Union, at the Sylvan Beach Pavilion on January 27.

A number of awards were presented, and new officers and board members were installed. The 2022 Incoming Board Chair Mike Williams and Board of Directors were installed by Judge Joe Stephens.

The speaker for the Gala was Bryan Yarbro, a retired Navy SEAL and Owner of Shadow Industries. Yarbro spent 28 years as a Navy SEAL. He retired at CISM Field on the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California. Master Chief Yarbro was the Naval Special Warfare Group ONE Command Master Chief at the time of his retirement in 1996. Since then he has written several books on his service, and made numerous speeches about his experiences.

A big thank you to:

GOLD SPONSOR

United Community Credit Union

SILVER SPONSORS

-Bestway Oilfield

-CenterPoint Energy

-Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

-Lyondellbasell

-Port Houston

-Woodforest National Bank

CORPORATE TABLE SPONSORS

-Arkema Inc.

-Channelview ISD

-East Houston Hospital & Clinics

Edward Jones – Mike Williams -Galena Park ISD -Judge Lucia Bates -HCA Houston Heathcare Southeast -Holiday Inn Houston East -KNCS Services LLC -Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins, Mott, LLP -San Jacinto College -Sheldon ISD -TEEM Leadership -North Shore Rotary

And all the Silent Auction Sponsors, people in attendance, NSSH JROTC for presenting the colors, Randy Snyder and the band for providing the music, and Channleview ISD for providing the photographer.