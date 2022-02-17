Early Voting for Primary Feb. 14 to 25

HARRIS COUNTY – Election season for 2022 kicks off with early voting for the primary races in crucial positions in Harris County starting Monday, Feb. 14. Early voting ends on Friday, Feb. 25 and Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.

Among the primary races catching much of the attention are the Harris County judge race and the Pct. 2 commissioner race. Lina Hidalgo is the incumbent Harris County Judge but faces five opponents in the primary race. One of the Democratic challengers is Georgia D. Provost, a former Houston City Council candidate, and Erica Davis Constable Alan Rosen’s chief of staff. Other Democrats are Maria Garcia, Ahmad R. “Robbeto” Hassan, and Kevin Howard, according to the Texas Secretary of State Election Information page at https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/candidates/index.shtml.

Republicans vying for Hidalgo’s seat include Randy Kubosh, Houston City Council Michael Kubosh’s brother, and Martina Lemond Dixon, Humble ISD board president. Other Republicans on the ballot for the county judge position are Hector Bolanos, Robert Dorris, Oscar Gonzales, Warren A. Howell, Vidal Martinez, Alex Mealer, and George Harry Zoes.

In the Pct. 2 Commissioner race, incumbent Adrian Garcia faces his own challengers. In 2018, Garcia defeated Republican Jack Morman by a margin of less than 1%. In 2022, Garcia will face Democratic challengers Justice of the Peace George Risner and Gary Harrison, a retired police officer.

Morman is trying to get his old seat back, starting in the Republican primaries. Two mayors are in the race as well. They are John Manlove, Pasadena’s former mayor, and Jerry Mouton, Deer Park’s mayor. Also in the Republican primary race for the Pct. 2 position is Daniel N. Jason and Richard Vega.

In the Harris County Commissioner Pct. 4 primary race, incumbent Republican R. Jack Cagle does not have a direct primary challenger, but there are plenty of the Democratic side. The list includes Lesley Briones, Gina Calanni, Benjamin “Ben” Chou, Clarence Miller, Sandra Pelmore, Jeff Stauber, and Ann Williams.

In the Harris County District Clerk primary race, Chris Daniel, who used to hold the seat, is giving it another try and has no Republican primary challenger. Incumbent Democrat Marilyn Burgess has one, Desiree Broadnax.

There are no primary challengers on either side for the Harris County Clerk race, but Stan Stanart, who once was the county’s clerk, has signed up on the Republican side. Incumbent Democrat Teneshia Hudspeth is also seeking another term.

For the Harris County Treasurer primary race, Democrat incumbent Dylan Osborne is being challenged by Carla l. Wyatt, while two Republicans – Eric Dick and Kyle Scott – are facing each other as well.

In the state primary races, Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott is facing a slew of challengers. Abbott faces former Congressman Allen B. West, Don Huffines, Paul Belew, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Rick Perry, and Chad Prather.

The Democrats are also battling it out to be the representative for their party in November in the governor’s race. Most notable is Beto O’Rourke, who ran against Sen. Ted Cruz but lost in 2018. Also in the Democratic primary governor’s race are Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz, and Rich Wakeland.

For Lt. Governor, Republican incumbent Dan Patrick will face five other challengers in the primaries. They are Trayce Bradford, Todd M. Bullis, Daniel Miller, Aaron Sorrells, and Zach Vance. In the Democratic primary race for Lt. Governor, three candidates are vying for the position. They are Michelle Beckley, Carla Brailey, and Mike Collier.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, the incumbent, is facing Texas General Land Office head George P. Bush, 1st Texas Congressional District Representative Louie Gohmert, and Eva Guzman, who served on the Texas Supreme Court.

Democrats vying for the seat include Mike Fields, Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Joe Jaworski, Lee Merritt, and S. “TBone” Raynor. In local State Senator races, Democratic incumbent John Whitmire is facing Molly Cook in the primaries. There is a single Republican up for the seat – George Brian Vachris.

District 6 State Senator Carol Alvarado has no Democratic primary challenger, but Republican Martha Fierro plans to face her in November.

In State Representative races, in District 128 incumbent Republican Briscoe Cain has no primary opponent, but has a Democrat challenger, Chuck Crews.

Neither District 140 State House Rep. Armando Walle, District 141 Rep. Senfronia Thompson, District 143 State House Rep. Ana Hernandez nor District 144 Rep. Mary Ann Perez have a primary challenger.

Harold V. Dutton, the Democratic incumbent representative for District 142, will face Candis Houston in the primary races. The lone Republican, Richard Varner, does not have a primary challenger.