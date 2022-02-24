Local woman to head March of Dimes drive

Houston, TX – HCA Houston Healthcare and March of Dimes (MOD) Houston announces the appointment of Jeanna Bamburg as chair of the 2022 Houston March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement™.

“Jeanna is a longtime supporter of March for Babies and will focus her efforts to raise awareness and critical funds for March of Dimes,” said Jen Torres, MOD senior executive director. “We are thrilled that she has accepted this opportunity to lead our local movement to make America a more equitable place and ensure that every mom and baby is healthy.”

Bamburg is CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, located in Pasadena, well known for its obstetrics and midwifery services. She is asking local businesses and community members to join her and HCA Houston Healthcare in supporting March for Babies.

“The number of babies born preterm here in Texas and nationwide is staggering,” said Bamburg. “By joining this movement, individuals and groups can take action to help ensure March of Dimes can continue the vital research, programs and advocacy that allow moms and babies to get the best possible start.”

Each day in the United States, one woman dies every 12 hours from pregnancy-related causes, and 1 in 10 babies is born too soon.

“Although we see thousands of healthy babies born each year in the greater Houston area, we also see thousands of babies who need life-saving treatments in our neonatal ICUs. The work of the March of Dimes is unparalleled in what they do for moms and babies, and I’m so proud to be a part of this important work that affects so many lives,” Bamburg added.

Houston March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement™ is back in-person and will be held at 8:00 am, Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the University of Houston, 4800 Calhoun Road. Visit marchforbabies.org for more information, to donate and start or join a team.