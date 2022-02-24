NORTH SHORE ADVANCES IN PLAYOFF OVER CLEAR BROOK

Lady Mustangs 68 – Wolverines 64

By Allan Jamail

February 17, 2022 at 6 pm on the neutral court at the Pasadena Memorial Gym, the GPISD North Shore Lady Mustangs edged out the Clear Brook Wolverines in overtime for the Area Finals Round (2nd playoff game).

This game from the beginning tip-off was a barnburner till the final second in overtime. The Wolverines looked early on as the winner, having led by 12 points at one time. The Eastside Lady Mustangs never gave up, and clawed back several times to tie the game, and sometimes have a 2 or 3 point lead.

The lead in the game changed back and forth all the way into the final minutes of regulation play. Clear Brook had a 2 point lead, 60 – 58, with 4 seconds on the clock. The Lady Mustangs quickly got the ball down court and tied the game, sending it into a 4 minute overtime period, 60 – 60.

The overtime period was no different, with the lead changing back and forth. Then suddenly the Eastside girls began a noticeable, fierce defensive attack, stealing the ball away before the Clear Brook girls could score, and driving down for scores. The game ended with North Shore advancing into the Quarterfinals against Pearland on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the neutral court of Pasadena Sam Rayburn High school.

Linda Jamail, Statistician. Allanj211@aol.com