NS MUSTANGS WIN ONE – LOSE ONE

NS 61 – C.E. King 59 / NS 42 – Summer Creek 58

By Allan Jamail

February 2, 2022 at the Sheldon ISD home court of the C. E. King Panthers, the North Shore Mustangs pulled out a 4th quarter win. After trailing as much as 19 points in the game, the never-die Mustangs won at the clock’s final buzzer.

To start the 4th quarter, the Mustangs were down 30-44. They outscored the Panthers 31-15 in the fourth quarter.

With less than a minute in regulation, Mustang Tristian Thomas hit a big three-pointer to put NS up 59- 56. But then the Panthers came back, making a three-pointer to tie the game. With 15 seconds in game, North Shore turned the ball over — only to steal it back — which allowed Marcel Dalcourt to find Tristian Thomas for the Mustangs’ go-ahead lay-up to win the game. Leading scorer was Mustangs’ Marcel Dalcourt with 13 points and 6 assists.

On Saturday, February 5th, the District leader Atascocita Eagles of Humble ISD, with a 8-1 district record, came to North Shore’s court and left with a 58 – 42 victory.

Statistician Linda Jamail, allanj211@aol.com