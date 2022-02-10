Lady Mustangs Senior Night Runaway Game – NS 60, C.E. King 14

By Allan Jamail

February 2, 2022 at the GPISD North Shore gymnasium, the East Side’s Lady Mustangs made their season’s last home game before a full-house home crowd a scoring exhibition. It was never a contest: the East Side girls of North Shore scored at will over their C. E. King Panther district opponent.

Being it was Senior Night, more than a usual amount of the Lady Mustangs’ family members were present to watch the stampeding Lady Mustangs.

There was a special halftime ceremony where Coach Allison Campbell announced the nine seniors’ names while their family members joined them on center court for photos. Gifts and flower bouquets were given to the seniors.

Linda Jamail statistician, allanj211@aol.com.