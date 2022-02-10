Primary season underway with Pct. 2 Candidate Forum

By Allan Jamail

February 1, 2022 at The Garden Houston, located at 12001 Beamer Road in the Sagemont Subdivision of Houston, the Sagemont Civic Club conducted a Precinct 2 County Commissioners candidate forum. The event was well attended by about 200 citizens, mostly voters of Harris County Precinct 2.

Eight candidates were invited for the 7 pm forum, but only five attended. The candidates are on their respective party’s March 1st Primary Ballot. On the ballot are five Republican and three Democrats. Democrats present were George Risner (Justice of the Peace Precinct 2) and Gary Harrison (former Harris County Deputy Sheriff). Republicans present were Richard Vega, Jack Morman (former county commissioner), and John Manlove (former Pasadena mayor).

Those absent were: Democrat Precinct 2 County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, and Republicans Jerry Mouton, and Daniel Jason. Kay Barbour, the president of the Sagemont Civic Club and Master of Ceremonies, said that both Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Jerry Mouton did answer a questionnaire and she interviewed them in a recorded session. Candidate Daniel Jason did not reply to the invitation.

In the beginning, candidates were given equal time to introduce themselves. At the close, they were given the time as to state why they thought voters should vote for them.

The candidates were asked questions that civic club members had sent in to the club in advance. After those, then questions from the audience were allowed.

Some of the hottest topics questioned to each candidate were public safety, the raising crime rates, flooding, and bail reform.

Several candidates pledged to fire the new County Administrator, which was recently created for the first time in Harris County’s history by Commissioners Court. This received loud applauses.

President Kay Barbour announced that on February 10th at 7 pm they will have a Harris County Judge candidate forum at the same location.

The civic club can be contacted at sagemontcc@gmail.com.