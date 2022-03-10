Free Flu Vaccines and Immunizations in March from Harris County Mobile

HOUSTON (Feb. 28, 2022) — During March, Harris Health System’s Troubleshooters Mobile Immunization Program is offering free immunizations for children two-months to 18-years of age and free flu vaccines to children six-months to 18-years of age.

To receive immunizations, a parent must be present with the child’s shot record. All shots will be given based on availability.

Schedule

(All times are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. except when noted)

• Tuesday, March 1, Trini Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Rd., Houston, TX 77055, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 2, C. E. King High School, 11433 E. Sam Houston Parkway N., Houston, TX 77044

• Thursday, March 3, BakerRipley Gulfton Sharpstown, 6500 Rookin St., Houston, TX 77074

• Monday, March 7, Hambrick Middle School, 4600 Aldine Mail Rd., Houston, TX 77039

• Tuesday, March 8, BakerRipley Cleveland, 720 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504

• Wednesday, March 9, North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr., Houston, TX 77028

• Thursday, March 10, Cloverleaf Elementary, 1035 Frankie St., Houston, TX 77015

• Friday, March 11, Memorial Assistance Ministries, 1625 Blalock Rd., Houston, TX 77080, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Monday, March 14, South Houston Library, 607 Avenue A, South Houston, TX 77587, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 15, Northeast Multi-Service Center WIC, 9720 Spaulding St., Houston, TX 77016

• Wednesday, March 16, Consulate General of Mexico, 3200 Rogerdale Rd., Houston, TX 77042

• Thursday, March 17, Alief WIC, 12660 Beechnut St., Houston, TX 77072

• Friday, March 18, Memorial Assistance Ministries, 1625 Blalock Rd., Houston, TX 77080, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Monday, March 21, Major Elementary School, 16855 Sugar Pine Dr., Houston, TX 77090

• Tuesday, March 22, Steve Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77084, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 23, Drew Academy, 1910 W. Little York, Houston, TX 77091

• Thursday, March 24, Hoffman Middle School, 6101 Little York, Houston, TX 77091

• Friday, March 25, Woodson K-5, 10720 Southview St., Houston, TX 77047

• Monday, March 28, Hambrick Middle School, 4600 Aldine Mail Rd., Houston, TX 77039

• Tuesday, March 29, Hambrick Middle School, 4600 Aldine Mail Rd., Houston, TX 77039

• Wednesday, March 30, Hines-Caldwell Elementary, 5515 W. Orem Dr., Houston, TX 77085, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.