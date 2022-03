NS Rotary FISH FRY May 14th

North Shore Rotary Club is holding their 47th Annual Catfish Fry & Crawfish Boil, Raffle, and Live and Silent Auctions on Saturday, May 14 at the Rotary Pavilion on Wallisville.

Tickets are $100 each, and include 2 meals and a chance in the Raffle. They are available now from all North Shore Rotarians, and many businesses.

Grand Prize in the Raffle is a new 2022 Toyota car or truck. There are also 20 additional prizes, plus a delicious Fish Fry platter.